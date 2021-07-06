No One Knows LEGO Better Than the 'LEGO Masters' Judges

Last season's No. 1 new show, LEGO Masters , is back on FOX, and everyone's inner child is thrilled to see the contestants respond to each episode's design challenges with their bright and ambitious builds.

Season 2 is back with immersive LEGO landscapes, earthquake challenges, and even wearable displays made entirely out of the beloved bricks.

But who are the judges who put the "masters" in LEGO Masters? Joining host Will Arnett are two experts who know more about LEGOs than almost anyone you could imagine.

Keep reading to learn more about LEGO Masters judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.