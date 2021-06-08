Will Arnett Unsurprisingly Makes Way More Money Than Real-Life LEGO Masters

Now that we’re lucky enough to get a second season of LEGO Masters , in which we see all kinds of crazy LEGO creations, we have some questions. Mainly, how much money does Will Arnett make to host this unexpected competition? Basically, AFOL (Adult Fans of LEGOs) compete in teams of two to build new creations each week.

LEGO Masters is kind of like if Project Runway was making LEGO creations instead of designing clothes. And Will Arnett is playing the role of both Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, except for the fact that he knows nothing about how to build LEGO creations.

But Will Arnett is not our average television host, so he’s probably making a pretty high salary to host LEGO Masters. So, how much does he make per episode?