The 'Beat Shazam' Audition Process Is Easier Than You Think

If you have a deep affinity for music and love the idea of winning cash prizes, chances are Fox’s hit show Beat Shazam is on your watch list. Hosted by the iconic Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne as the resident DJ, the musical show gives hopefuls a chance to test their knowledge and win big. In other words, it makes for great television and a cool way to boost your music expertise.

What are Beat Shazam auditions like? Get comfortable as we give you the full scoop.

Watching everyday people and celebrities compete on the show might make viewers wonder how to get in on the action. Many competition shows require a lengthy and rigorous application process, but things seem a little bit different in the Beat Shazam world.

So, how do you get on 'Beat Shazam'?

It’s standard practice for many competition shows to ask hopefuls to submit video entries as part of their screening process. This allows producers to get a sense of their personality and see if they will make a good fit for the show.

However, Beat Shazam does things a little differently. Instead of worrying about getting camera-ready, you’ll need to put your best foot forward in an online screening application.

Aside from listing personal details about yourself such as your name, email, occupation, and potential teammates, the application also allows you to sell yourself to producers by giving them an idea about who you are.

Two of the main questions ask aspiring contestants to share what makes them stand out and how their friends would describe their personality traits. Basically, it’s a pretty quick questionnaire. However, the trick to being selected is to be as open and honest as possible. Prior to starting the application, producers have a pretty clear-cut idea about what they want in a contestant.

“Please answer all questions honestly and to the best of your ability,” the application reads. “In reviewing the information you provide as part of the screening process, all relevant circumstances will be considered. The more detailed information you tell us about yourself, the better!”

You’ll also need to submit a current photo of yourself and of your potential teammate. While the teammate photo is optional, the more information you can provide, the more you increase your chances of being selected. Oh, and you need to be at least 18 years old to qualify as a contestant.

