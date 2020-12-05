This Freak Accident Put a 'Great British Baking Show' Judge on Crutches

Even though she tore her Achilles tendon in such a freak accident, Prue Leith is a 79-year-old woman and she is going strong. She joined the cast of The Great British Baking Show in 2017 as a judge, and has been one of our favorite personalities on the show since. Not only that, but as a well-respected British restaurateur, Prue met with the British Prime Minister last year to advise the government’s review on hospital food. Prue is a woman of many colors, just like her crutches!