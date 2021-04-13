Jamie Foxx's Talented Daughters Are Following in His Footsteps

Last year, Jamie Foxx collaborated with Netflix for the release of the hit film Project Power, and they teamed up again for the soon-to-be-released series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! , where Jamie plays a single father whose life turns upside down when his teenage daughter moves in with him.

Jamie recently revealed that Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is based on true events and, given that he has been unmarried for pretty much his entire career, we can totally see the parallel’s between Jamie’s character onscreen and his real life. In the past, Jamie has been vocal about being a #GirlDad, but how many kids does he have?

Jamie Foxx has two kids.

Jamie Foxx has two daughters, 12-year-old Anelise Bishop, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Gannis, and 27-year-old Corinne Foxx, whom he welcomed during his relationship with Army veteran Connie Kline. Jamie previously hosted FOX’s interactive game show Beat Shazam with Corinne from 2017 until 2019, and now the father-daughter duo have teamed up once again for the new Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which is based on Corinne’s diary.

Corinne, who is also a producer on the show, made her small screen debut on The Jamie Foxx Show at only 6 years old, and after graduating from the University of South California, she went on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry like her father.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In an interview, she explained, “Basically my journal came to life, so it was a really surreal moment, and it was also a huge learning curve. I’ve been an actor before, but I’ve never been a producer. So I had to learn to speak in a big room with Netflix executives and to stand up for myself, and I feel like everyone has seen me as a child, and now I’m an adult and also the boss.”

Article continues below advertisement

Previously, Corinne has also had roles in Live in Front of a Studio Audience, where she played Thelma in Good Times, MTV’s Sweet / Vicious, and the 2019 film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, which she starred in alongside Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Sistine.

According to Jamie, pride is an understatement when it comes to his eldest daughter. Corinne said in a recent interview, "He thinks the world of us, and we can feel it. And that's really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life."