Jamie Foxx Was Seen Holding Hands With Another Woman, Igniting Katie Holmes Breakup Rumors

When Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes split in 2012, it seemed like the end of an era. Tom had famously gone on Oprah and jumped on a couch proclaiming his love for the Dawson's Creek star in 2005 and they had a lavish Italian wedding the next year. But when rumors that Tom's association to Scientology contributed to their split, we just wanted a bit of happiness for Katie.

It seemed like Katie Holmes was on the road to a great love story when she was first linked to Jamie Foxx. The pair seemed like an odd one at first, but the more we learned about them, the more we were into the idea of them being together. They kept their pairing completely under wraps, and were only spotted together when paparazzi managed to snag some grainy shots.

When they attended the 2019 Met Gala together back in May, it seemed like they might finally start having a more public romance, even if they didn't pose for pictures together. But it seems like their years-long romance has come to an end, as Jamie has been spotted out holding hands with a singer. Are Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes still together? Details on his rumored new romance and why Jamie and Katie kept their relationship hidden for so many years.

Are Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes still together? Because Jamie and Katie were rarely photographed together during their relationship, the lack of recent photos of them together does not mean that they split.

Source: Getty

But... Jamie was seen holding hands with another woman on August 11, so many believe that he and Katie have called it quits on their relationship, which reportedly began in 2013.

According to US Weekly, Jamie was seen holding a woman's hand in mid-August as he walked her out of a restaurant and to his car. A few days prior, he was seen out with a blonde woman at a restaurant and lounge. The brunette woman he was spotted with is a singer that Jamie is mentoring, so there is a chance that their outing was to promote her and give her buzz around her up-and-coming career.

Though Katie and Jamie were not seen out together much, the two did make a concerted effort to spend time together. Because her relationship and ultimate split from Tom Cruise was highly publicized, Katie wanted to keep her relationship with Jamie close to the vest. Jamie also has not engaged in many public relationships before, which makes the pictures of him with other women such a rarity.

Who is Sela Vave, his rumored new girlfriend? The brunette mystery woman is Sela Vave, a singer who has posted about how much she cares for mentor Jamie Foxx before. An Instagram post from June 30 is now gaining more attention because she is seen sitting next to Jamie, and thanking him for helping her. The comments section of the post now features people accusing Sela of breaking up Jamie and Katie.

Jamie is not officially managing Sela, but insiders have claimed that he has taken her under his wing and is excited to help her in her career. The singer moved to LA from her home state of Utah in early July, and she thanked Jamie when discussing her move on Instagram. She wrote that "exciting things" were happening for her as a result of Jamie's help, and she went on to say that she loved him.