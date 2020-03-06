We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Move Over, Katie Holmes: Meet Jamie Foxx’s New Girlfriend, Who's Half His Age

By

When we think of Jamie Foxx’s love life, naturally we think of Katie Holmes. The high-profile pair dated for six years...until breakup rumors started swirling when he was spotted holding another woman’s hand in public in August 2019.

So is he with 21-year-old Sela Vave — the sexy singer he had mentored and was spotted out with — or is there someone new?

A lot has happened in the past few months, and we’re here to catch you up.

So, who’s Jamie Foxx dating now?

The 51-year-old’s current partner is a 26-year-old model and waitress Dana Caprio, InTouch Weekly shares. They met through mutual friends and were first spotted together dining out at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.

Thanks to Radar Online, we even know when Jamie started liking Dana’s (mostly bikini-clad) Instagram posts: July 2019. That’s two months after his breakup with Katie (more on this below).