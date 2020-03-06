Move Over, Katie Holmes: Meet Jamie Foxx’s New Girlfriend, Who's Half His Age

When we think of Jamie Foxx’s love life, naturally we think of Katie Holmes . The high-profile pair dated for six years...until breakup rumors started swirling when he was spotted holding another woman’s hand in public in August 2019.

So is he with 21-year-old Sela Vave — the sexy singer he had mentored and was spotted out with — or is there someone new?

A lot has happened in the past few months, and we’re here to catch you up.