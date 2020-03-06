Move Over, Katie Holmes: Meet Jamie Foxx’s New Girlfriend, Who's Half His Age

Move Over, Katie Holmes: Meet Jamie Foxx’s New Girlfriend, Who's Half His AgeBy Kate Brierley
When we think of Jamie Foxx’s love life, naturally we think of Katie Holmes. The high-profile pair dated for six years...until breakup rumors started swirling when he was spotted holding another woman’s hand in public in August 2019.
So is he with 21-year-old Sela Vave — the sexy singer he had mentored and was spotted out with — or is there someone new?
A lot has happened in the past few months, and we’re here to catch you up.
So, who’s Jamie Foxx dating now?
The 51-year-old’s current partner is a 26-year-old model and waitress Dana Caprio, InTouch Weekly shares. They met through mutual friends and were first spotted together dining out at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.
Thanks to Radar Online, we even know when Jamie started liking Dana’s (mostly bikini-clad) Instagram posts: July 2019. That’s two months after his breakup with Katie (more on this below).
Dana is one of few accounts Jamie follows, though he claims 9 million followers of his own.
“Jamie has been a big fan of Dana for months and they’ve been spending a lot of time together recently,” a source told the outlet. “He’s not one for PDA but he’s made it known that he’s very into her and she’s been showing him off online.”
Here’s what we know about Dana Caprio.
Dana is said to be a server at Sur, the famous restaurant at the center of the Vanderpump Rules drama on Bravo. She’s also signed to Wilhelmina Models in New York, and is a fitness model and boxing studio coordinator to boot.
Dana reportedly showed up in Jamie’s IG stories amongst a friend group headed off to a big Halloween bash where her man performed alongside Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes.
What happened to Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes?
The duo was good at keeping their love life under wraps. There was some Memorial Day weekend drama that marked the end of their romance in May 2019.
A source for Jamie said Katie was meant to meet him in NYC and cancelled two hours before her flight. But Katie's source says, “...he did something s****y at the last minute, and that was that. He canceled on his own and never got on the plane."
The pair have not been spotted together since they made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May 2019.
Did Jamie date Sela Vave?
Officially, no; Sela and Jamie never officially called themselves a couple. But the two certainly shared a close bond, with Jamie acting as her mentor in the music biz. They reportedly traveled to Disneyland and the Hamptons as a pair, and she was not shy about sharing photos of them together on her Instagram page beginning in June 2019.
Apparently Jamie had been split from Katie for three months when they started showing up places together.
“I feel like she’s really going to make some noise,” Page Six reports Foxx said of Sela.
And she posted a photo of them together on social media with the caption, “I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me. #feelingblessed 🙏🏽”
For now, all eyes are on Jamie and Dana, and we'll keep you posted on their ongoing romance!
