Jamie Foxx Keeps His Relationships With Both Mothers of His Daughters Incredibly Private The 'Soul' actor is a father of his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 12 2024, 5:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamjamiefoxx

By now, we all know Jamie Foxx is a Jack of All Trades and a master of most. Many have witnessed his mastery in his Oscar-nominated acting roles Grammy-winning music skills, and his successful comedy career. Whether it's on TV, in movies, or on the standup stage, fans can always expect Jamie to drop a hilarious line or a thousand any chance he gets.

While Jamie has built an impressive $170 million net worth by entertaining others with his takes on life and relationships, he’s managed to keep most of his under wraps. Although he has no problem attending a red carpet event or starring in a TV show with his two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop (Jamie’s birth name is Eric Bishop), not much is known about the star’s daughter’s mothers.

Who are Jamie Foxx’s daughter’s mothers? Connie Foxx made him a father in 1994.

Jamie became a father for the first time on Feb. 15, 1994. At the time, his daughter, Corinne was born soon after his short-lived relationship with her mother, Connie Kline. It’s unclear why Jamie and Connie’s relationship didn’t last, but they remained active co-parents throughout Corinne’s childhood. As of this writing, Connie has never publicly spoken about her relationship with Jamie.

Corinne’s mom’s Facebook shows she’s a military veteran and served in the Air Force for five years. She also had another daughter after Corinne was born. Other than showing moments alone or with her girls, Connie lives a relatively quiet life away from the spotlight.

Jamie Foxx welcomed his second daughter, Aneliese, with Kristin Grannis in 2008.

Over a decade after the birth of his eldest daughter, Jamie welcomed another baby girl, Aneliese. The What Had Happened Was comedian's second child was born during his relationship with PR specialist-turned-therapist Kristin Grannis. It's unclear why Jamie and Kristin broke up, but they've remained in each other's lives for their daughter's sake.

Like Connie, Kristin hasn't spoken about her and Jamie's relationship publicly. However, she was spotted walking with the actor in August 2023, months before he was hospitalized and in rehab for months regarding a brain bleed. The reunion between Jamie and Kristin came after he apologized for posting what many described as an antisemitic message on Instagram.

Despite neither of his relationships with his daughters' mothers not working out platonically, Jamie never let his relationships with them affect how he shows up for his girls. The multitalented star told E!'s The Daily Pop that, although marriage isn't for him, his role as a Girl Dad is his most rewarding one yet.