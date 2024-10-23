Home > Entertainment Disturbing Rumor Suggests Nefarious Source of Jamie Foxx's Illness: Did Diddy Poison Him? Big Homie CC said, "Well, I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that’s a fact." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 23 2024, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has become one of Hollywood's greatest villains. Allegations dog the music titan, including charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and the alleged rape of dozens if not hundreds of victims over the decades.

Yet one celebrity bodyguard has recently fueled rumors that Diddy is responsible for more than sex crimes and financial crimes. Big Homie CC recently suggested in an interview that Diddy was also responsible for poisoning actor and music artist Jamie Foxx, who fell mysteriously ill in April 2023. Here's what Big Homie CC had to say and why people are buzzing about the potential revelation.

New rumor throws wild allegations: Did Diddy poison Jamie Foxx?

At this point, people seem primed to believe any rumor spread about Diddy. The revelations keep coming at rapid fire, and each seems worse than the previous as alleged victim after alleged victim continues to come forward to join a lawsuit against the music giant.

Yet it was a bombshell rumor dropped during an interview with celebrity bodyguard Big Homie CC that has people shocked anew. He claims that Diddy poisoned Jamie. In an interview with Cap Capone News, the bodyguard explained, "Well, I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that’s a fact." He did not provide evidence to back up his statement, but he promised that details would be released soon to corroborate his claim.

Big Homie CC then went on to add, "These people poison people, bro, I’ve been poisoned three times.” In the past, Big Homie CC has alleged things about Diddy that were later backed up by a lawsuit claiming baby oil seized from his home was drugged.

Jamie's illness left fans worried and confused.

And he's not alone. In a separate interview, Choke No Joke also made the claim, stating, "Jamie Foxx states in the special that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and he is the one who called FBI on him.” He clarified that he didn't have first hand knowledge, however, adding, "There was a rumor, I can’t say it was the truth because I wasn’t there but there’s been a rumor that the whole time that Jamie was out for the industry insiders, Diddy had did that to him."

He concluded, "He caught Jamie filming allegedly or whatever they told Jamie to chill, he didn’t chill and allegedly Diddy and his security beat Jamie ass and that’s why Jamie was in the hospital." Unfortunately, Jamie's actions at the time of his mysterious 2023 illness don't exactly clear things up. The celebrity kept things under wraps, with his daughter simply saying that he was ill and not dying. Rumors that Jamie was paralyzed, blind, and critically ill persisted.

Eventually, Jamie returned to public life with no more details about why he was ill. Yet in an upcoming Netflix comedy special, Jamie allegedly blames Diddy for his illness. During a comedy bit, Jamie supposedly says he was poisoned by Diddy and it wasn't a joke.

For now, it's all a rumor. But rumors about Diddy have a way of being proven true, and often times worse than people expect. It's a serious allegations for Big Homie CC to make, and one he must not take lightly. Time will tell if his allegation will be proven true.