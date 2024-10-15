Home > Entertainment Sean Diddy Combs Is Posting From Jail? Here's What He Had to Say From Behind Bars It's not the post people expected to see from Diddy for his first jail post. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 15 2024, 7:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs's fall from grace was fast and hard. The once industry-leading music mogul has faced an onslaught of accusations of crimes ranging from sexual harassment and sexual assault to sex trafficking, racketeering, and more.

Diddy is currently in jail waiting for the next steps, and critics have joked that at least he can't add any more crimes to his rap sheet while he waits for the next move from the justice system. Yet he can add one thing to his portfolio: posting on social media from jail. Here's what Diddy had to say in his first post from jail.

Diddy is posting from behind bars in jail, and this is what he had to say.

Most inmates don't have the opportunity to post at will. They may have limited contact with the outside world, even before they go to prison. But Diddy (or at least someone closely associated with him) clearly has no such restrictions, as he was able to get on Instagram and make a post on Oct. 15.

And the first post he made from jail? A happy birthday wish for his daughter, Love. Diddy shared a video of the grinning toddler in a birthday photo shoot as she sampled some birthday cake. Diddy captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!!" He tagged his daughter's social media handle as he signed off, "Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."

It may not be the post people expected to see come from the media hot-shot the first time he posted from jail, but it's certainly the image his lawyer would be hoping he portrays right about now: the loving family man. Because Diddy's lawyer is in for a long and difficult fight.

After yet MORE accusations, what's next for Diddy?

Within hours of making the post for his baby daughter, Diddy was slapped with a bevy of new allegations. A new series of civil lawsuits come from six accusers, both men and women, and pile onto the more than one hundred alleged accusers who came before them.

One accuser says that he was 16 at the time that Diddy allegedly assaulted him. The locations of the alleged assaults vary from department stores to Diddy's white parties, but they all share similar themes. Another accuser says she was 19 years old when she was locked in a bathroom with Diddy and sexually assaulted.

For now, Diddy's lawyer maintain that he never assaulted anyone. They claim that the accusations are fabrications and part of a concerted effort to seize his sizeable net worth.

@cbsmornings Sean “Diddy” Combs now faces six new civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, rape and sexual abuse. In one case, the 54-year-old is being sued by a person alleging he was abused as a minor by Combs at the music mogul’s infamous white party in the Hamptons in 1998. #seancombs #diddy ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings Source: TikTok / @cbsmornings