Diddy's Mom Releases a Statement on Son's Alleged Crimes: "My Son Is Not the Monster They Have Painted Him to Be" By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 7 2024, 4:37 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs was once at the top of the music industry, a titan who set trends and launched careers. Now, he's in jail awaiting the outcome of his future after being accused of heinous and disturbing crimes.

And to counteract the voices of his accusers, Diddy's mom, Janice Combs, is speaking out. She has released a statement defending her son, and here's what she had to say.

Diddy's mom has released a statement defending her son.

Diddy's mom Janice is speaking out in defense of her son. Although the entire world seems to feel as though Diddy has already been tried and executed in the court of public opinion, Janice doesn't want people to judge so quickly. In a statement released by her attorney, Janice began, "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies."

She added, "To bear witness [to] what seems like a public lynching of my son before he’s had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.” Janice continued, “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise."

Diddy's mom added, "Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.” She believes the lawsuits and criminal charges are made up of lies, misconceptions, and false accusations. She concluded, "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side."

Despite his mom's defense, Diddy's legal headaches keep increasing.

Yet despite his mom's stalwart defense, Diddy's legal headaches aren't going away any time soon. The music mogul has been known for decades for his elaborate parties and high-lifestyle connections. This year, a cascade of accusations came at the industry titan which include what federal prosecutors note as “Freak Offs,” Diddy's name for complex sex performances.

In these performances, which started around 2009, Diddy is accused of drugging and coercing victims into performing sex acts with sex workers. Diddy is currently in jail under the care of the Southern District of New York, awaiting indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. Additionally, he faces multiple civil lawsuits from alleged victims.

And just when it seems as though the accusations might stop, another alleged victim surfaces. Over 120 people are now accusing the fallen-from-grace superstar of a varying degree of crimes from sexual assault to drugging and other abuses.

While Janice may seem confident that her son is not who the media claims he is, the number of reported victims suggests that there's at least some truth to what is being said about him. Diddy will be facing the music for years to come, and even if the most unlikely turn of events were to occur and he was to be found innocent, his reputation is likely tarnished beyond redemption.

But the more likely scenario is that Diddy will be held accountable for the alleged crimes he's being accused of. And Janice will have to grapple with the pain of knowing that her son is perhaps not the person she believes him to be.