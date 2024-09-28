Home > Human Interest The Hard-Boiled Egg Test Is the Wildest Diddy Rumor Yet "I have never heard of anything like that." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 28 2024, 8:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It was only a matter of time before Suge Knight popped up to comment on the allegations lodged against Sean "Diddy" Combs. If anyone has dirt on Diddy, it's definitely Knight. The former CEO of Death Row Records made a guest appearance on Chris Cuomo's News Nation show by way of a prison call.

During the interview, Knight tossed out a lot of wild accusations about his old nemesis. Of all the things Knight said, none was quite as disturbing as the hard-boiled egg test. What could that possibly be? We'll give you a hint, it has nothing to do with a delicious meal. We're sorry in advance! This is definitely not safe for work.

What is the diddy hard boiled egg test? We kind of wish we didn't know.

It was clear that host Chris Cuomo was having a bit of difficulty keeping Knight on track during this chat. Despite that, one piece of information that really stood out was something the former music mogul called the "hard-boiled egg test" and it's heading in the direction you think it's heading.

Knight said that back in the day when he would visit the Interscope Records office, people would joke about "the test." These same people said they avoided discussing it with Knight because they would "get their a-- beat." He then describes in detail, to Cuomo, what this test is. This is a trigger warning for anyone who likes egg salad or deviled eggs.

"They would take a boiled egg," explained Knight, "and have those guys pull their pants down and bend over so they could stick the egg up their a--." If the egg cracked, the people putting it up there would 'joke' that the recipient "wasn't ready yet." A shocked Cuomo asked for more clarification because if he was confused, so was the audience. "I have never heard of anything like that," he said. Unfortunately, Knight got sidetracked again. Perhaps we'll never know more, and that could be a good thing.

A photo of Russelll Brand holding a hard-boiled egg with Diddy has resurfaced.

On TikTok, a photo of the British comedian Russell Brand holding a hard-boiled egg has resurfaced and he is posing with none other than Diddy himself. The pair starred in Get Him to the Greek together, which has people viewing the movie differently.

"Not you pictured with Diddy holding an egg in your hand, this is getting worse and worse and worse... cuz now all the receipts are coming out," @tymachantee said on the social media platform. "Now I truly believe Suge cuz what was you planning on doing with that egg, sir." Followers went on to comment on the photo adding, "Remember the movie Get Him to the Greek? The scene where Diddy goes crazy & Russell Brand & Jonah Hill are running from him makes sooo much sense now!