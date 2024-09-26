Home > Entertainment Reginald Veljohnson Responds to Rumors He Hooked up With Diddy: "Get a Life" "Never met him before. I wish him well, though." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 26 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: mega

Another day, another celebrity dragged into the mess surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs — this time, the lucky target is Reginald Veljohnson, seasoned actor and Family Matters patriarch. The man behind beloved TV dad Carl Winslow was recently hit with rumors regarding his alleged affiliation with Diddy, and they were ... not exactly family-friendly.

A comedian by the name of Luce Cannon appeared on a podcast earlier this year during which he supposedly exposed disgraced music mogul Diddy and Reginald for hooking up during one of the former's infamous "Freak Offs." Since then, the rumor has only spread, with fellow celebs like 50 Cent taking notice. And now, Reginald has responded. Here's what he said.

Source: mega

Reginald Veljohnson responds to rumors he hooked up with Diddy.

During the podcast, Luce Cannon claimed that he walked in on Diddy and Reginald while they were engaged in some NSFW acts: "[I] kick in the door ... I seen Carl Winslow put his head up … I swear to God. [sic]" "When I seen that, cuz, right, Diddy came back. And he was telling me, he was like, ‘It’s nothing more enjoyable than having a man do something for some money [sic],'" he continued.

Of course, the headlines went crazy, and the rumor spread to larger platforms, like 50 Cent's Instagram page and the Flagrant podcast. However, after months of speculation, a paparazzo has confronted Reginald about the rumor outside of rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars.

In a video shared by TMZ, Reginald is asked, "Do you have any response to this bizarre story that's circulating about you and Diddy? Some guy named Luce Cannon told this story."

In response, Reginald shut him down: "It's all bulls--t. I don't know that man, never met him before. I wish him well, though." When asked to deliver a message to anyone who believes the rumor, he said, "Get a life."

It's currently unclear if Reginald was referring to Diddy or Luce when he claimed he never met "that man," but on his Instagram story, Luce seems to think the statement was aimed at him. "Carl Winslow," he said. "You talking 'bout, 'You never met me,' — you was bent over! Getting stroked! [sic]"

Charlamagne Tha God claimed Diddy got Wendy Williams fired for "outing him."

On the Flagrant podcast, co-host Charlamagne Tha God dissected the rumor and even added his own tidbit of unverified lore — a claim that, in 1998, Diddy had Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 after she showed someone a photo of the musician having sex with another man.

Source: MEGA

"[The rumors Diddy is gay] were because of Wendy Williams," Charlamagne said. "Wendy's whole thing was that Diddy was gay, since the '90s. ... That's why Wendy got fired from Hot 97."