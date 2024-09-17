Home > Entertainment > Music Sean "Diddy" Combs Was Arrested Following Grand Jury Indictment — Here's What That Means Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested after being under scrutiny for sex trafficking allegations. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 17 2024, 7:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Sept. 16, 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City and taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations. Officials from the same agency previously launched an investigation into Diddy earlier in 2024 after claims and accusations came out regarding sex trafficking. As a result, Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided.

This September 2024 arrest comes months after those raids and after a grand jury indictment. But what does that mean for Diddy and what are the charges? The information regarding Diddy's arrest is trickling out following his arrest at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York City.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested.

According to CNN, the arrest came after an indictment that was sealed and is reported to be opened on Sept. 17, the day after Diddy's arrest. In 2023, Diddy was accused by former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. it is not immediately clear if Diddy's arrest is in connection to sex trafficking.

Following an initial investigation into Diddy and subsequent raids of his multiple homes, Diddy fled both houses. He reportedly traveled to New York City under the assumption and acceptance that he would be arrested by federal officials. While the details surrounding Diddy's charges aren't totally clear just yet, Homeland Security Investigations typically handles sex trafficking cases.

According to its website, Homeland Security Investigations specializes in investigating crimes of exploitation. These include "child exploitation, human trafficking, financial fraud and scams, and other crimes against vulnerable populations." Until Diddy's indictment is unsealed on Sept. 17, however, his official charges remain unclear.

What did Cassie say about Diddy?

In 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against former boyfriend Diddy and accused him of a handful of crimes, including domestic and sexual violence against her. She also alleged in her filing that there was a "cycle" that included specifically "sex trafficking."

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said in a statement in May 2024, according to People. Cassie and Diddy settled the lawsuit the day after it was filed, however Diddy did not admit to any of the claims Cassie made.

