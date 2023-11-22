Home > Entertainment > Music Diddy Has Made Millions as a Legendary Rapper and Savvy Businessman Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is known for his legendary rap talent. However, he's also quite the savvy businessman who started his own record label. By Alex West Nov. 22 2023, Published 8:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

An icon in the rap scene, Sean "Diddy" Combs rose to fame in the '90s. He was born and raised in New York City and played football for Mount Saint Michael Academy ahead of his graduation. Thereafter, he went to Howard University. Although he didn't stay long, he would eventually receive an honorary degree after making a name for himself in music.

Diddy actually started his career on the professional side with his creative talents being recognized later. In 1990, he interned at Uptown Record, helping to elevate artists and promote them into promising careers. However, the star was fired and launched his own record label. By the end of the '90s, he was releasing his own music and charting quickly.

What is Diddy's net worth?

As Diddy gained fame, he also began to rake in quite a bit of money. However, his net worth isn't only tied to his personal musical success. Since Diddy had a hand in propelling a variety of careers, he has been able to make money off the music management side of his career, too. Plus, Diddy worked in production and filmography, which added to his wide array of incomes.

Sean "Diddy" Combs Rapper, Singer, Producer Net worth: $900 million Sean "Diddy" Combs is a well-known rapper and savvy businessman. He has a successful record label that has launched many artists' careers over the years. Despite facing a lawsuit in November 2023 and sexual assault allegations, Diddy has a sizeable net worth. The lawsuit was settled outside of court. Birthdate: Nov. 4, 1969 Birthplace: Harlem, New York Birth name: Sean Combs Father: Melvin Earl Combs Mother: Janice Combs Education: Mount Saint Michael Academy, Howard University

Diddy settled his lawsuit with Cassie Ventura.

Cassie Ventura, an artist who previously worked with Diddy, accused the rapper of rape and physical abuse. She filed court documents that included allegations of aggression, threats, and more. Cassie and Diddy had been in a long-term relationship in addition to working together.

However, the pair swiftly reached a settlement. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support," Ventura said in a statement to CBS.

Currently, it's unknown how much they settled for. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," Diddy said, according to Uproxx.

How many children does Diddy have?

Diddy has seven children, but not all with the same woman. His first child, Quincy Taylor Brown, is Kim Porter's child from a previous relationship. When Kim entered into a relationship with Diddy, he adopted Quincy. Thereafter, they had more children together before Kim's untimely death.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it. What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon," Quincy told PEOPLE.

Christian Combs was Diddy and Kim's first biological child together. He came along not too long after Diddy and Kim entered their relationship. D'Lila and Jessie Combs were the result of Kim's next pregnancy, giving the pair twins.

Diddy has a son, Justin Combs, with fashion designer Misa Hylton. He has another son, Chance Combs, with Sarah Chapman. Chance's birth resulted in tension between Kim and Diddy, who were in an on-again-off-again relationship.