Are Sean "Diddy" Combs's Children Following in Their Father's Financial Footsteps? By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Christian Casey Combs, Jessie James Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown

Sean "Diddy" Combs's net worth is reportedly hovering around $800 million. At the age of 24, he founded Bad Boy Records and went on to sign artists like the Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, and Mase. He is also an accomplished artist in his own right, releasing five studio albums, a couple of collaborative albums, as well as a slew of hit singles. Add his clothing company, foray into the reality television world, and vodka company to the mix, and you'll see where nearly one billion dollars comes from.

The music mogul is also steeped in controversy, with several sexual abuse lawsuits currently pending and a March 2024 raid on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami by the FBI. Two of his children were reportedly detained during the raid which has prompted more interest in the rapper's kids and in particular their financial statuses. Let's take a look at the net worths of Diddy's kids.

Source: Getty Images Diddy with six of his children in 2017

Quincy Taylor Brown — $4 million

Quincy is Diddy's stepson and has been in his life since 1994, when he was only 3 years old. Diddy would go on to have four more children with Quincy's mother, Kim Porter, whom he remained close with until her death in 2018. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Quincy's financial status is sitting pretty at $4 million. The singer/actor/model has dropped multiple singles, manages his twin sisters D'Lila and Jessie, and has been in three movies and one television show, per People.

Justin Dior Combs — $3 million

Source: Getty Images

Justin Dior Combs is Diddy's first biological child with stylist Misa Hylton. He was the first member of the Combs family to graduate college in 2016. He attended UCLA on a football scholarship which raised questions about who should and should not receive financial assistance, as Diddy was worth half a billion dollars at the time. Since graduating, it's unclear what Justin has done. He was detained by FBI during the raid on Diddy's Los Angeles home. According to Married Biography, his net worth is thought to be $3 million.

Christian "King" Combs — $500K

Source: Getty Images

Christian is the first biological child Diddy shared with the late Kim Porter. Born in 1998, he inherited his father's love of music. Celebrity Net Worth claims the latest Combs rapper has a net worth of $500,000. In 2019 he released an EP and collaborated on a song with his brother Quincy. He also reached the top of the Billboard Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart with his 2022 single "Can't Stop Won't Stop" featuring Kodak Black. Unfortunately he was also detained by authorities in Los Angeles during the March 2024 FBI raid.

