Diddy “So Blessed” to Welcome Daughter Love, His Seventh Child

In 1993, Diddy had a son named Justin Combs with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton, per People. Misa, who describes herself as a “fashion architect” on her website, has styled looks for Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, Faith Evans, and other celebs.

Justin played football at UCLA and graduated from the school in 2016, and he’s now a business partner at the sneaker store GB’s in New York City.