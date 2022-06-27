Shyne and His Wife, Catherine Barrow, Once Had a Shaky Marriage

The tale of Shyne’s deportation has been met with tons of sympathy. For quite some time, fans believed that Shyne took the wrap in the 1999 club shooting that involved Diddy and his former ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. However, Shyne was the only person sentenced to a 10-year stint in prison in June 2001, after being found guilty of two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession.

Soon after Shyne’s release in 2009 — he was released after eight years on parole — the rapper was deported to Belize.