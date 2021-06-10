Aubrey O'Day Says That Diddy Is to Blame for Danity Kane Breaking Up

But nothing would compare to the cultural touchstone that was Diddy 's Making the Band — a reality series meant to entertain viewers with the documentation of what it takes to assemble a pop group, while simultaneously promoting said pop group, Danity Kane . Unfortunately for Danity Kane fans, the band is no longer together. So why did they break up?

The year was 2007. The date, June 18. The first iPhone hadn't come out and the world had yet to watch three cinematic masterpieces: There Will Be Blood, No Country for Old Men, and Spiderman 3 (you know, the one with emo Tobey Maguire who gifted us this dance ).

Why did Danity Kane break up?

There are a lot of reasons why bands break up. Sometimes a popular group will decide to disband and/or call it quits when a member decides to part ways in order to go and pursue other creative endeavors. Like when Zayn Malik left One Direction for his solo career or when Oates parted ways with Hall & Oates to create his hit single "Oates and Hoes" which never happened but imagine?

There were actually rumors of Danity Kane breaking up right around the time that the group formed before viewers' eyes on ABC/MTV's Making the Band. Those rumors ultimately came to a head in the show's third season, when it was revealed that a combination of different factors ultimately caused them to call it quits.

Diddy expressed his disagreements with the band's branding and artistic direction, and it didn't help that various members were pouring efforts into solo projects or music with other girl groups. This ultimately led everyone involved to feel that the members of the group weren't fully committed to the project, which then turned into distrust.

Things came to a head when it was revealed that Dawn Richard was recording solo material with Diddy (which was leaked). At the same time, Aubrey O'Day and Aundrea Fimbres' relationship was becoming more and more strained. Danity Kane's second album, 2008's "Welcome to the Dollhouse," should've been a time for celebration, but this wasn't the case.

Tons of resentment and bitterness behind the scenes led to the group's official announcement that they had broken up in 2009. Aubrey and Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett had left the band before that, and there were on-air spats between Diddy and Aubrey about her image being "too sexualized." Diddy wanted to market the group to teenage girls and he felt that Aubrey's expression was ultimately hurting the group.

Aubrey, Shannon, Dawn, and Aundrea reunited for a brief stint between 2013 and 2014, but with the tagline that they were doing so on their own terms, with minimal interference from "higher-ups." They did put out a third album, entitled "DK3," but it was released after the band's breakup.

In August of 2018, they banded together again, and in their tour performed Richard's solo songs along with Dumblonde tracks. They started releasing new music ("Boy Down" and "New Kings" in the same year).