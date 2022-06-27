Diddy Dedicates a Part of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award Acceptance Speech to Kim Porter

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Sean Love Combs (aka Diddy) became the latest recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. He dedicated a part of the acceptance speech to Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, who tragically died in November 2018.

Diddy and his long-time collaborator, Faith Evans, also performed "I'll Be Missing You," the hit song they first released in 1997. What happened to Kim? When was her funeral?