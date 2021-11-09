'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alum Stevie J and Faith Evans Are Getting a Divorce

Viewers of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise would likely agree that the reality show takes a toll on relationships. From the saga of Kirk and Rasheeda Frost's marriage to the love triangle between Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly, and Tara Wallace, healthy relationships are few and far in between on the show.

But with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Stevie J jumping the broom with legendary singer Faith Evans, fans were hopeful that they would go the distance. However, it appears that their marriage has crashed and burned.