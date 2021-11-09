'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alum Stevie J and Faith Evans Are Getting a Divorce

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alum Stevie J and Faith Evans Are Getting a DivorceBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 9 2021, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Viewers of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise would likely agree that the reality show takes a toll on relationships. From the saga of Kirk and Rasheeda Frost's marriage to the love triangle between Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly, and Tara Wallace, healthy relationships are few and far in between on the show.
But with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Stevie J jumping the broom with legendary singer Faith Evans, fans were hopeful that they would go the distance. However, it appears that their marriage has crashed and burned.
TMZ reports that Stevie officially filed for divorce from Faith on Nov. 8, 2021 after three years of marriage. Even though they’ve had their share of breakups to makeups in the past, it looks like things are serious this time around. So, what is the relationship timeline? Here’s everything we know.
Faith Evans and Stevie J's relationship: The early days
In case you've been MIA, Faith and Stevie have been friends for years. Thanks to Stevie’s work as a record producer, he’s had a long-running relationship with the Bad Boy record label, including the late Notorious B.I.G. And of course, that forged a friendship with Biggie’s wife at the time, Faith.
In a December 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club, Stevie told hosts Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy that he and Faith were officially an item.
“I’ve known her for like 25 years,” Stevie tells the hosts. “We were like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”
Although things were smooth sailing with the couple, Faith revealed in a March 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club that she and Stevie had called it quits on their relationship.
“I’m not sure that [Stevie] is really ready,” Faith told the hosts. “And I was mature enough going into it that there is a 50/50 chance that it may not work out. I’m also smart enough to see when it’s time for me to fall back and I did.”
Plus, on an episode of Behind Every Man (via The Shade Room), Faith revealed that she and Stevie split due to him allegedly still dating Joseline Hernandez.
Faith and Stevie shocked friends and family by reuniting in 2018.
Stevie and Faith stirred up dating rumors in July 2018, after the hitmaker shared a flirty video featuring him and Faith on Instagram to promote their song, “A Minute.”
The pair then decided to take things to the next level.
Per TMZ, Faith and Stevie applied for a marriage license on July 18, 2018. And hours later, the pair jumped the broom in a small ceremony in their Las Vegas hotel room.
Faith went on to join Stevie on Season 8 of LHHATL. Faith also appeared on Stevie’s spinoff series, Leave It to Stevie, which showcased his children and work life.
Faith and Stevie’s relationship took a turn for the worse.
On May 31, 2020, Faith was arrested for felony domestic assault after cops responded to a 911 call from their home, according to TMZ. Sources, per the outlet, revealed that cops found visible marks and scratched on Stevie’s face which led to Faith being taken into custody. Faith was able to post bond that day and the charges were eventually dropped.
Fans were convinced that Stevie and Faith would call it quits on the relationship, but in a June 2020 interview with The Shade Room, he shared that leaving the relationship is not an option.
“That’s my wife and I love her!” Stevie told the outlet. “I’m not going anywhere! God’s got us.”
Since then, Faith and Stevie have decided to end their marriage. While there is a chance that the couple may rekindle their romance, it seems unlikely after everything that has transpired between the pair.