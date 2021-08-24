Rasheeda Frost Believes She Could Be Pregnant, but Viewers Aren't Buying It

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have become one of the least-liked couples on the show — but that's mostly because of Kirk's history of cheating on Rasheeda, fathering multiple children outside of his marriage.

But on this season of Love & Hip Hop, it looks like there might be another child on the way for the couple, as Rasheeda believes she might be pregnant.

Is Rasheeda really expecting? Here's what we know and what viewers think.