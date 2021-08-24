Rasheeda Frost Believes She Could Be Pregnant, but Viewers Aren't Buying It

Rasheeda Frost Believes She Could Be Pregnant, but Viewers Aren't Buying ItBy Sara Belcher
Aug. 24 2021, Updated 7:32 p.m. ET
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have become one of the least-liked couples on the show — but that's mostly because of Kirk's history of cheating on Rasheeda, fathering multiple children outside of his marriage.
But on this season of Love & Hip Hop, it looks like there might be another child on the way for the couple, as Rasheeda believes she might be pregnant.
Is Rasheeda really expecting? Here's what we know and what viewers think.
Rasheeda admitted she might be pregnant on 'Love & Hip Hop.'
During Rasheeda's last pregnancy, she and Kirk grew distant, but that supposedly hasn't stopped them from considering the possibility of having another child together.
On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Rasheeda said she and Kirk had been discussing having more children together, growing their brood to three — and some symptoms she's been having are making her wonder if she might be expecting.
The pair already have two children, Ky (born in 2000) and Karter (born in 2013), but Kirk has five other children outside of his relationship with Rasheeda.
Kannon is currently the youngest of Kirk's children, born in 2016 from an affair he had. His oldest, Christopher, is 30, while his other three children, Kirk Jr., Cherry, and Kelsie, are from Kirk's ex-girlfriend Kellie Harris.
But could Kirk soon be a father to eight children? Is Rasheeda actually pregnant?
Viewers don't believe she's expecting — and there's no evidence that she has a baby on the way.
Despite Rasheeda considering the possibility she might have another bun in the oven, viewers aren't ready to buy it just yet, instead believing that it's more likely she's going through menopause or just looking for a new exciting storyline for the season.
"Rasheeda ain't pregnant...she bout to go thru menopause," one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, "Rasheeda going through menopause not pregnant please."
Rasheeda is currently 45, and menopause can start for women as early as 40, so it's possible Rasheeda is just beginning to experience the beginning stages of that, explaining her recent symptoms.
She hasn't yet taken a test to confirm or deny this possible pregnancy, so we don't know for sure whether or not she has a bun in the oven. That being said, one scroll through her social media suggests she's not expecting. Many of the photos she's shared since filming wrapped up include full-body pictures, so either she's really good at hiding her baby bump (like Kylie Jenner is), or she's not currently pregnant.
We have yet to find out if Rasheeda is really pregnant (though we're sure to know before the season progresses much further). Either way, it seems fans aren't buying this storyline and are disappointed that it's the bout of drama for the couple this season.
You can see if Rasheeda really is pregnant when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on VH1.