Who Is 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Newest Star Renni Rucci's Boyfriend Foogiano?

Renni is in a relationship with fellow rapper Foogiano. The father of six, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown, is an artist who is signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. In 2020, he released his album "Gutta Baby" and became widely recognized by his fans for the song "Molly," which gained millions of views on YouTube.

In an interview with Hot New Hip Hop, Ren discussed her relationship with her boyfriend.