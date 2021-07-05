'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Mimi Faust and WNBA Player Ty Young Will Not Marry

Viewers watched as production was abruptly halted on Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the reality series is back, making a return to VH1 after being suspended for almost a year. Many storylines were left open, one of those belonging to OG cast member Mimi Faust.

The last time fans saw Mimi, she and her girlfriend Ty Young were trying to make their long-distance relationship work since Mimi was in Atlanta, and Ty at the time was playing for the WNBA team Las Vegas Aces. It appeared that the couple was doing pretty good, minus a couple of hiccups. A few months after Season 9 had ended, Ty decided to take the next step in her and Mimi's relationship and proposed. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the couple announced their engagement in August 2020.

Ty shared a photo of them together in front of some flowers and lit candles, with the caption "I've been trying to surprise her since August 2019," From ring complications with the first designer and more; we're finally HERE!!!" Unfortunately, now less than a year after Ty asked for Mimi's hand in marriage, the free agent basketball player and the reality star are no longer engaged. Are the two even together anymore? Keep reading to find out the status of their relationship.