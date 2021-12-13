Mimi Faust of 'VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition' Talks Possible 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Return (EXCLUSIVE)

Showrunners have upped the ante once again with the second installment of VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. And while the first pow-wow brought together some controversial cast members from different cities, this time around may be the most drama-filled. With former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) OG Mimi Faust on the scene, fans can count on the star to play peacemaker while also patching up some of her own relationships.