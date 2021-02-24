Erica Mena and Safaree Both Say That Getting Married Was One of the Biggest Mistakes of Their Lives

People are always obsessed with celebrity relationships, especially if two people of note ultimately end up tying the knot. There's even more interest if the rich and famous individuals spend their wealth on an expensive wedding that screams excess, which is exactly what happened between Jamaican-American rapper Safaree and TV personality / artist and video vixen Erica Mena . Recent social media posts from each of the public figures have people asking: Why did they get a divorce?

Why did Safaree and Erica Mena divorce?

Last year, Safaree set social media abuzz when he posted a photo of his abs and black and orange Rolls Royce (and orange umbrella on a sunny day, because good lighting is everything I guess). The caption of the photo initially read, "BACHELOR! ENDING 2020 RIGHT!" He hashtagged #divorcecourt in the photo. As of this writing, to legally divorce someone in the United States, tagging a court of law in an Instagram post is not a binding agreement, which means that although the two are separated, Safaree and Erica are still married.

The couple officially tied the knot in October of 2019 — a date that Safaree and Erica both claimed to regret in a recent online argument. Safaree, who set the social media spat in motion, posted that said getting married was one of the worst mistakes in his life, a statement that Erica adamantly agreed with.

Safaree wrote on Twitter in February 2021, "I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb sh—. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Erica didn't take long to respond to Safaree's post, calling her soon-to-be ex-husband childish and condemning his actions as a parent to their young daughter, Safire. Erica retorted, "Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!"

Source: Getty Images

Erica later added, "Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing." Erica seemingly announced news of their split via social media in September of 2020 when she wrote, "MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f----d up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots."