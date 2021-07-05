'Love & Hip Hop' Star Erica Mena Is a Proud Mother of Three After Welcoming a Baby Boy

If you’re hip to the world of reality television, chances are, you’re familiar with Erica Mena . While first making a name for herself in the industry as a video vixen/model, she quickly made the switch to reality television. And since then, she has been chasing her coins to take care of her beautiful family.

While Erica’s Instagram is, for the most part, filled with gorgeous shots of herself, she also gives fans some glimpses of her kids. From videos of helping her son with his homework to adorable snaps of her baby girl, it’s clear that Erica’s passion in life is all for her children. And as she just recently gave birth to a baby boy, Erica is now a mom of three kids. Read on to get the full scoop.

Erica Mena has three kids: two sons and a daughter.

As passionate as Erica is about maintaining her career, she appears to give the same effort and focus to her children. Fans of the Bronx native are likely aware of her 14-year-old son King Javien, whom she shares with Terror Squad’s Raul Conde. King can often be seen throughout her Instagram Stories and feed showing off his studious side and fun personality.

Erica and Safaree Samuels have also welcomed two children together since jumping the broom back in 2019. The soon-to-be divorced couple welcomed Safire Majesty Samuels to the world in February 2020.

While Erica decided to keep photos of Safire off of Instagram for some time, she finally shared some snaps of her gorgeous girl in November 2020. “The BEST part of 2020,” she captioned the post. “My Safire Majesty.”

