Who Is Kaylin Garcia Dating? She's Been Linked to Erica Mena's Ex

Kaylin’s dating life has become a hot topic as of late, but the model has been keeping things low-key. Fans who are familiar with the star know that she was once linked to rapper Tory Lanez.

Married Biography reports that the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum started dating the “Skat” rapper in 2016. While the two were often seen photographed with each other, fans are unsure if the two are still together.

For starters, not only do the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram, but fans believe that Tory Lanez has been dating a plethora of women. Not to mention, social media is convinced that the rapper was involved with Megan Thee Stallion.

However, the status of Kaylin and Tory's relationship appears to be unknown.