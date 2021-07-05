Logo
Kaylin Garcia and Safaree Samuels
Source: Instagram

Who Is Kaylin Garcia Dating? She's Been Linked to Erica Mena's Ex

By

Jul. 5 2021, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Hell hath no fury like a wife scorned!

It’s not news that Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have been going at it over the last couple of months. Amid rumors of infidelity, abandonment, and more, Erica filed for divorce from Safaree in May 2021. But, it looks like things are going to get worse before they can get better.

Just days after giving birth to the couple’s second child in late June 2021, Erica alleged that Safaree has been seeing model Kaylin Garcia. While Safaree has remained mum on the topic, Kaylin immediately took to social media to say her piece. Now, fans have become interested in the model’s dating life. Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Kaylin was once linked to rapper Tory Lanez.

Kaylin’s dating life has become a hot topic as of late, but the model has been keeping things low-key. Fans who are familiar with the star know that she was once linked to rapper Tory Lanez.

Tory Lanez and Kaylin Garcia
Source: Twitter

Married Biography reports that the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum started dating the “Skat” rapper in 2016. While the two were often seen photographed with each other, fans are unsure if the two are still together.

For starters, not only do the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram, but fans believe that Tory Lanez has been dating a plethora of women. Not to mention, social media is convinced that the rapper was involved with Megan Thee Stallion.

However, the status of Kaylin and Tory's relationship appears to be unknown.

Joe Budden
Source: Instagram
Kaylin also famously dated Joe Budden and appeared on 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' with him.

Love & Hip Hop Fandom reports that Kaylin and the rapper started dating back in 2012. Fans were able to see some of their relationship play out on Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: New York

But, after Joe decided to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose on the show, it started the slow demise of the rapper’s relationship with Kaylin. Although the two continued to play the breakup-to-makeup game — and even appeared on VH1’s Couples Therapy — things came to an end in 2015.

Kaylin Garcia
Source: Instagram

Fans felt that the rapper handled the situation the wrong way, especially since both Kaylin and Tahiry ended up coming to blows over him. Not to mention, Joe parted ways with Kaylin to explore his relationship with Tahiry. But, once Tahiry turned down his proposal, he went back to Kaylin.

Kaylin Garcia took to Instagram to share that she and Safaree are just friends after Erica Mena’s claims.

It appears that in the case of Erica and Safaree's divorce, Kaylin wants no part of the drama.

Kaylin Garcia
Source: Instagram
On July 5, 2021, Erica took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Safaree and Kaylin together at an Independence Day gathering. In her post, she alleges that the two are very much sleeping together and says that he hasn’t seen their newborn boy since he was born.

She also went on to call out Kaylin for allegedly sleeping with a man who she knows is still married.

“Real talk, I’ve been in the shoes of dealing with a man who lived a double life and I had no clue he was married,” Erica wrote. “You know Safaree is married. Who doesn’t know that?”

After getting word about Erica’s claims, Kaylin quickly responded via Instagram Stories to clear her name.

“The fact that I have been called out for absolutely nothing is insane,” Kaylin wrote. “Me and Safaree are friends and nothing more. Thanks!”

Safaree has yet to speak on the rumors of the affair, but it's safe to say that the drama is far from over.

