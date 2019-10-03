Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena recently revealed she's pregnant, expecting her second child, her first with boyfriend Safaree Samuels. But while the couple is happily awaiting the birth of their first baby together, you may not have realized that Erica actually already has a son from another relationship.

If you're excited to follow Erica's pregnancy journey, first you should get to know the rest of her family. Don't worry, we've got you! Here's a quick crash course to get you up to speed.

Erica is already mother to son King Conde. Erica won't have to learn much about being a mommy, given that she's already been a parent to 12-year-old son King Conde, pictured in the image below, standing next to his mother. The son of Erica and former boyfriend Raul Conde, we don't get to see a lot of King, but we know Erica spends a lot of time ensuring he's well provided for, despite Raul not being in the picture much, if at all, given the pair's history over the years.

Erica was in a tumultuous relationship with baby daddy Raul Conde. Erica had previously been in a relationship with rapper Raul Conde, a member of the rap group Terror Squad. The two weren't exactly known for a flowery, perfect relationship, despite dating for some time. At one point, Erica and Raul had a very violent row in the streets of Miami between feuds on an episode of Love & Hip Hop. During that time, they were involved with some very nasty spats with each other.



Fortunately, in 2014, the pair appeared to have made amends for the sake of their son King, noting that the "war" between them was over, though we've yet to see much of them spending time together or interacting, really. It's still good to hear that their conflict is now water under the bridge.

Now, Erica is welcoming her first child with rapper Safaree Samuels. After spending a lengthy amount of time denying various pregnancy rumors, Erica and Safaree, who previously dated Nicki Minaj, were able to confirm that they were (for real this time) expecting a child together. You can see the big reveal in the clip below, thanks to a segment on Love & Hip Hop.

“I’m nervous,” said Safaree of the pregnancy announcement in a video by way of E!. "I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything."