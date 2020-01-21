We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Inside Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's Massive Wedding

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop New York has allowed viewers to watch the rocky road to Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's wedding. From a possible move to a scandalous text to, ultimately, the groom's cold feet. So did Safaree even marry Erica? Take a look inside their massive wedding. 

Did Safaree marry Erica Mena? The groom overcame his cold feet.

This season has really played up the will-they-won't-they vibe from Safaree and Erica. Enough so that fans have actually been concerned that maybe they won't make it down the aisle at all. But have no fear. The couple married on October 7. True to reality TV tradition, they couldn't share too much about the night. The wedding needed to remain mostly secret so that fans would be even more astounded when they saw it play out on the show.