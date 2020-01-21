Inside Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's Massive Wedding

This season has really played up the will-they-won't-they vibe from Safaree and Erica. Enough so that fans have actually been concerned that maybe they won't make it down the aisle at all. But have no fear. The couple married on October 7. True to reality TV tradition, they couldn't share too much about the night. The wedding needed to remain mostly secret so that fans would be even more astounded when they saw it play out on the show.