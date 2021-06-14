'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Samuels Claims That the Cheating Rumors Are False

And the mess continues. Most fans were not shocked to find out that Love & Hip Hop stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have decided to end their marriage. While it’s true that they did seem very much smitten with one another, they have been airing out their relationship problems on social media. And for many, that’s a clear-cut sign of trouble in paradise.

Now things have taken a turn as the details of their divorce have become public. Some believe that Safaree and Erica broke up due to cheating. But those are just rumors right now. And while anyone has the ability to step out on their partner, fans are not convinced that the rumor mill got this detail right. Keep reading as we spill all of the tea.

'The Neighborhood Talk' reported that Safaree cheated and got another woman pregnant.

In the age of social media, everything you do in your private life has the potential to come out — especially if you’re a celebrity. However, that also means that sometimes untrue rumors may run rampant.

On June 11, 2021, Bossip via The Neighborhood Talk, alleged that Safaree cheated on Erica and impregnated his mistress. “A lot of people couldn’t seem to understand Erica’s frustration with Safaree, who we all see as the funny, joking, lovable guy on social media,” a source told The Neighborhood Talk. “Well, that married man allegedly was out here cheating on Erica Mena and got another girl pregnant.”

Not to mention, Erica initially filed for divorce just a few days after a video of Safaree dancing with a woman was leaked on social media. And some people took that to mean that there is some truth to the rumors.

Lmao at people saying that video of safaree dancing with that lady is a sign of him cheating. Y’all not cut out for west indian men 🤣 — Moderna Mami (@SweetAsCerasee) May 25, 2021 Source: Twitter

Of course, the news started picking up more steam as fans debated about Safaree’s possible philandering online. However, the reality star quickly commented under the post to dispel the rumors.

Safaree kept his response simple by commenting with a cap emoji, which is slang for saying that the rumors are not true. And it looks like Safaree was not lying about that fact. The post about his alleged cheating has been deleted from the gossip page’s feed. Many believe it was removed because it's fake news.

