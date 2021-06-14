'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Samuels Claims That the Cheating Rumors Are False

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Samuels Claims That the Cheating Rumors Are FalseBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 14 2021, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
And the mess continues. Most fans were not shocked to find out that Love & Hip Hop stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have decided to end their marriage. While it’s true that they did seem very much smitten with one another, they have been airing out their relationship problems on social media. And for many, that’s a clear-cut sign of trouble in paradise.
Now things have taken a turn as the details of their divorce have become public. Some believe that Safaree and Erica broke up due to cheating. But those are just rumors right now. And while anyone has the ability to step out on their partner, fans are not convinced that the rumor mill got this detail right. Keep reading as we spill all of the tea.
'The Neighborhood Talk' reported that Safaree cheated and got another woman pregnant.
In the age of social media, everything you do in your private life has the potential to come out — especially if you’re a celebrity. However, that also means that sometimes untrue rumors may run rampant.
On June 11, 2021, Bossip via The Neighborhood Talk, alleged that Safaree cheated on Erica and impregnated his mistress.
“A lot of people couldn’t seem to understand Erica’s frustration with Safaree, who we all see as the funny, joking, lovable guy on social media,” a source told The Neighborhood Talk. “Well, that married man allegedly was out here cheating on Erica Mena and got another girl pregnant.”
Not to mention, Erica initially filed for divorce just a few days after a video of Safaree dancing with a woman was leaked on social media. And some people took that to mean that there is some truth to the rumors.
Of course, the news started picking up more steam as fans debated about Safaree’s possible philandering online. However, the reality star quickly commented under the post to dispel the rumors.
Safaree kept his response simple by commenting with a cap emoji, which is slang for saying that the rumors are not true.
And it looks like Safaree was not lying about that fact. The post about his alleged cheating has been deleted from the gossip page’s feed. Many believe it was removed because it's fake news.
Safaree has requested to be present for the birth of his second child with Erica in court documents.
TMZ shares that Safaree has filed documents to try and ensure that he can be present for the birth of his second child with Erica.
According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the rapper claims that his estranged wife is set to give birth in July, and he fears that she won’t allow him to be present for it.
And it looks like Safaree may be onto something on that front. TMZ reports that Erica claims that Safaree has been stressing her out and complicating her pregnancy.
In the documents obtained by the outlet, Erica claims that Safaree “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy."
So, it’s very possible that Erica could use these claims as a reason to keep Safaree away from the birth of their child.
This situation is very messy, but we hope that the estranged couple can come to an agreement and be able to welcome their second child in a healthy way that works for everybody involved.