Erica Mena's Newborn Son, Legend Brian Samuels, Is Currently in the NICU

Erica Mena's Newborn Son, Legend Brian Samuels, Is Currently in the NICUBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 9 2021, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Prayers up!
Motherhood is rewarding but far from an easy job. Aside from providing love and support that children need, parents have to remain strong in times of stress and concern. Amid dealing with a shaky divorce to Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena is focusing all of her energy on her newborn son, Legend Brian Samuels.
After being born on June 28, 2021, Baby Legend has yet to be released from the hospital. With so many theories about what’s causing this little one to remain hospitalized, fans are worried about his well-being. So, what exactly happened to Erica Mena’s son? Read on as we shed some light.
Erica Mena’s son, Baby Legend, is currently hospitalized in the NICU, and fans think it's because he was premature.
On July 5, 2021, the Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram stories to share a photo of Safaree Samuels and Kaylin Garcia together at an Independence Day gathering.
In the post, she not only alleged that Safaree and Kaylin were involved with one another but also that he has neglected Baby Legend since his birth.
And unfortunately, Baby Legend remains in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Erica posted a video of her cradling Baby Legend while sharing how difficult this process has been for her and how she's trying to be strong for her son.
“New NICU mommy,” Erica wrote. “Day 10 of Legend Brian Samuels and Mommy staying STRONG. So far, five out of the 10 days, I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused, and scared."
She continued, “I remind myself, they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on feels long. It has been tough. I’m taking steps forward and I’m taking some back. I have good days, and I’m preparing for the bad ones.”
While Erica has been tight-lipped about why Baby Legend is still in the NICU, fans believe that the newborn may be premature or sick. After all, TMZ reported that Baby Legend was due in July and Erica gave birth in late June.
Social media has been ripping Safaree to shreds for not seeing Baby Legend since his birth.
One of the worst things you can do as a parent is to neglect your child. And because Erica is claiming that Safaree has yet to see Baby Legend since his birth, fans have been slamming the reality star.
The general consensus many social media users have is that Safaree should be able to put his feelings aside for Erica and do his part as a parent. Not to mention, he even filed court documents to ensure he would be present for the delivery, per TMZ.
So, the fact that Safaree has yet to see Baby Legend or even address Erica’s claims doesn’t sit well with fans.
And with Safaree being MIA and speaking negatively about Erica on social media, fans are even more convinced that there is basically no chance of reconciliation between the reality stars.
Dealing with a baby in the NICU is tough, but Erica is a strong woman who will be able to get through this. We would like to extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Baby Legend.