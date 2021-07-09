Erica Mena's Newborn Son, Legend Brian Samuels, Is Currently in the NICU

On July 5, 2021, the Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram stories to share a photo of Safaree Samuels and Kaylin Garcia together at an Independence Day gathering.

In the post , she not only alleged that Safaree and Kaylin were involved with one another but also that he has neglected Baby Legend since his birth.

Erica posted a video of her cradling Baby Legend while sharing how difficult this process has been for her and how she's trying to be strong for her son.

“New NICU mommy,” Erica wrote. “Day 10 of Legend Brian Samuels and Mommy staying STRONG. So far, five out of the 10 days, I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused, and scared."

She continued, “I remind myself, they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on feels long. It has been tough. I’m taking steps forward and I’m taking some back. I have good days, and I’m preparing for the bad ones.”