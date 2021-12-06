Stevie J Made Some of the Biggest Hits of the '90s — and They Made Him a Millionaire

On Nov. 8, 2021, TMZ broke the news that Stevie J filed for divorce from singer Faith Evans, whom he had been friends with for more than 20 years and married to since 2018. The publication cited rumors of a rocky relationship that have extended back for some time, and it appears that things hit the breaking point as the producer decided it was time to go to Los Angeles Superior Court and get the paperwork going.

This would be Stevie's first divorce and Faith's second. However, since news of the divorce filing, there has also been word that the pair are working on their relationship.