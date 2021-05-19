Who Is Khaby Lame on TikTok? Users Can't Stop Watching This 21-Year-Old's Videos

Who isn't scrolling through TikTok for hours on end these days?

The social media platform has become a popular source of entertainment for its short-form content. If you're scrolling through TikTok, you'll stumble upon people of all ages, races, and backgrounds, sharing cooking hacks, beauty tips, viral dance challenges, lip-sync videos, and more.

Some viral stars have simply made a name for themselves by just responding to other TikTok videos and adding their own comedic spin.