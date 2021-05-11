If Your TikTok Account Has Been Banned, Here's What to Do

Popular video-sharing app TikTok has taken off in the last year. While it was originally thought of as an app for young users, its user base has grown to include creators of all ages internationally.

But the app has faced some hardships. Former President Donald Trump considered banning the app in 2020 (before the app banned him), and many users have filed complaints about the creator fund.

Others have found their accounts wrongfully banned. Here's how to get your TikTok account unbanned.