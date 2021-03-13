TikTok and Reddit Have Banned "Super Straight" Posts From Their Platforms

Warning: This post contains transphobic comments made by individuals It all started on Feb. 21, 2021, when TikTok user Kyle Royce labeled himself "super straight." He seemingly started a movement that was transphobic to begin with, but quickly attracted hate groups like neo-Nazis. “Yo, guys, I made a new sexuality now, actually. It’s called ‘super straight,’ OK? Since … I get called transphobic because I wouldn’t date a trans woman," Kyle said in a now-deleted TikTok.

Kyle stated, “You know, they’re like, ‘Would you date a trans woman?’ ‘No.’ ‘Why? That’s a female.’ ‘Uh, no, like, that’s not a real woman to me. Like, I want a real woman.’ ‘No, you’re just transphobic.’ So now, I’m super straight. I only date the opposite gender — women — that are born women. So, you can’t say I’m transphobic now because that’s just my sexuality, you know?” Obviously, his statements are factually incorrect and offensive. "Super straight" is not a sexuality.

Anyone else super straight? Big respect to this guy createing a new thing. #superstraight pic.twitter.com/hdLdeV82xK — Super straight revolution (@OGSuperstraight) March 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

As a result, Kyle got banned from TikTok. Unfortunately, the "super straight" movement didn't just end with Kyle and his followers. It transformed into something much larger and more insidious. "SS" got picked up by groups on 4chan and Reddit and became linked to radical right-wing neo-Nazi groups which could be found in the subreddit r/superstraight (which got taken down as of March 11).

Source: Twitter

"SS" turned into the two bolts associated with Schutzstaffel, the symbol worn by the "elite" Nazi soldiers. Basically, neo-Nazis took what was already an incredibly offensive and hateful trend and trolled those people (also trolls) into associating themselves with Nazism.

For all the gender critical accounts who shared #superstraight and got it trending...



This took 5 minutes on Google. It's a far right troll campaign from 4Chan to get you to associate with Nazism.



Slow. Hand. Clap. pic.twitter.com/zHUWTnWWqq — David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) March 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

