Social Media Users Explain How “Super Straight” Is Transphobia, Not a Sexuality

Kyle then relayed a conversation he’d have with those who’d call him transphobic: “You know, they’re like, ‘Would you date a trans woman?’ ‘No.’ ‘Why? That’s a female.’ ‘Uh, no, like, that’s not a real woman to me. Like, I want a real woman.’ ‘No, you’re just transphobic.’”

He went on: “So now, I’m super straight. I only date the opposite gender — women — that are born women. So, you can’t say I’m transphobic now because that’s just my sexuality, you know?”

(Fact check: Sexuality does not preclude transphobia or other gender-based biases.)