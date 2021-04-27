Don't Worry, TikTok Likely Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon

Ever since it was first introduced as a downloadable application in China in 2016, TikTok has exponentially grown in terms of users and power compared to other social media networks. This rise, although meteoric, has been met with plenty of controversy over the years, and TikTok has been criticized by everyone from teenage stars to powerful international political figures.

With such a precarious history and the fate of the app's future always seemingly in question, people want to know: Is TikTok getting shut down in 2021? Here's a breakdown of all the known details.

No, TikTok isn't being shut down in 2021 (so far).

Despite catching a lot of flack from the Trump administration over its presence in the U.S. market, rational business decisions and a lack of interest by the Biden administration have left TikTok seemingly in the clear with regards to it being used domestically. There was a point in time where the former president was virtually threatening to shut down the app once a week, but since taking office, President Biden has made almost no mention of it or concerns he has with it existing in the U.S.

However, this doesn't mean that TikTok is here to stay for every country on Earth. Some other international leaders have strongly spoken out against TikTok being allowed to operate in their countries, and a few have outright banned citizens from using it.

So far, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia have all issued bans on TikTok. These nations have all cited either security concerns or worries over general public welfare brought about by the content on the app. Despite the ban, the rise of apps such as Triller in many Asian countries more than fills the void for a video-sharing service amongst the billions of internet users now restricted from TikTok.