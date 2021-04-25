TikTok Star Eliza’s Parents Share Devastating News About Her Cancer Battle

A young TikTok star named Eliza has moved millions with her brave cancer battle , but now, she’s nearing the end of her life, as her parents revealed recently in TikTok posts.

Kate Hudson, Eliza’s mom, said in a TikTok video on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 that she and Chance Moore, Eliza’s dad, didn’t receive “the best news” about their daughter’s health. “It was unexpected news,” she added. “For us, for her surgeon, and for her entire oncology team. We are making the most of our lives together, as a family.”

Chance elaborated on his daughter's condition in a video two days later.