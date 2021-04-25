TikTok Star Eliza’s Parents Share Devastating News About Her Cancer Battle

TikTok Star Eliza’s Parents Share Devastating News About Her Cancer BattleBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 25 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
A young TikTok star named Eliza has moved millions with her brave cancer battle, but now, she’s nearing the end of her life, as her parents revealed recently in TikTok posts.
Kate Hudson, Eliza’s mom, said in a TikTok video on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 that she and Chance Moore, Eliza’s dad, didn’t receive “the best news” about their daughter’s health. “It was unexpected news,” she added. “For us, for her surgeon, and for her entire oncology team. We are making the most of our lives together, as a family.”
Chance elaborated on his daughter's condition in a video two days later.
Eliza is ending her cancer battle to be “a kid again.”
In a video on Friday, April 23, Chance wrote, “We’ve been dreading this post for a long time. Eliza has gone through more than most people go through in a lifetime … including myself. She has been fighting cancer for more than 70% of her life.”
Then he broke the devastating news, telling followers that he and Kate decided to stop Eliza’s cancer treatment and to enjoy whatever remaining time they have with their little girl.
“After her most recent battle against this awful disease, we were told that we do not have much time left with our princess,” he said. “We decided it was best for Eliza to end her heroic battle with cancer … and let her be a kid again. Life is so precious and so is the time we get to spend together.”
It’s been a long journey for little Eliza.
According to MailOnline, a then-10-month-old Eliza was diagnosed with cancer in June 2019. A day after that diagnosis, she had a kidney removed due to complications related to her tumor.
The following month, she was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor (MRT), a very rare type of tumor made of large cells, most common in babies between 11 and 18 months old, according to the National Cancer Institute’s Center for Cancer Research.
A few weeks after that, Eliza was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT) — a primary central nervous system tumor — after doctors found a tumor in her brain. The young girl underwent brain surgery and started a course of aggressive chemotherapy, MailOnline reports.
For a while, it seemed like Eliza was out of the woods. She was able to end her cancer treatment in February 2020, and she and her parents celebrated the milestone by ringing the bell at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Chance and Kate have gotten financial support from GoFundMe donors and from TikTok itself.
A GoFundMe campaign benefitting Eliza raised nearly $40,000, and Chance and Kate were two of the first recipients of TikTok’s $1 billion Creator Fund, as the social media platform announced in August 2020.
In a blog post, TikTok U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas praised Chance and Kate for posting “videos of family positivity and optimism” starring their “amazing and beautiful” daughter.