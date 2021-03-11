Can You Guess Which Social Media Company Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Just Sold Verzuz To?

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a lot away from us, the internet has quickly become the gift that keeps on giving. For many of us, social media is the only space that we can actually be social these days, and it seems that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland managed to harness that power in the most lucrative way.

Featuring superstar rivals like Keyshia Cole and Ashanti, Brandy and Monica, and Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Verzuz has quickly become a major player in the industry, making it the perfect platform to invest in, and recently, the social media app Triller did exactly that.

While the financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, reports show that Triller has officially acquired the Verzuz brand. But who owns Triller?