'NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz' Battles Are Officially Here — Here's How to Watch

There’s no denying that the pandemic has changed the way we take in entertainment. While streaming platforms have been reigning supreme throughout this time, there is a new way to take in competitive entertainment that can cater to all of your tastes. And we’re talking all about Verzuz.

Verzuz, which was launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, mainly focused on music but now they are adding the NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz battles into the mix. Fans can now enjoy competitive highlights of their favorite football stars on social media. And of course, fans are ready to learn how to watch it.

Each battle will be hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and NFL Network host MJ Acosta-Ruiz. Fans can expect NFL Pro Bowl players Deshaun Watson, Jamal Adams, Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Ramsey, Cameron Jordan, Myles Garrett and more to participate in the battles.

Every night beginning Jan. 26-29 at 8:00 p.m. ET, fans will be able to watch the Verzuz battles on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, NFL.com, the NFL app, and Twitch. So all you need is an internet connection to be in the clear.

While the NFL is still operating business as usual, it’s great to see the NFL and Verzuz partner together. Since sports fans are always debating about their favorite stars, this first-ever platform gives everyone the chance to satisfy their football fix and determine who has the best career highlight reel.

What are the rules for the 'NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz' battles?

If you're hip to the Verzuz phenomenon, then you know that there are set rules in place to ensure that all battles are fair. And the NFL Pro Bowl variation will be no exception.

While traditional Verzuz battles consists of 20 rounds of artists playing their hit songs, the NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz will feature each player showcasing their 10 best on-field and off-field highlights throughout their career and 2020 season. And since some Battles in the past had trash talk thrown in the mix, we can expect these players to follow suit. After all, a little bit of trash talk comes with the territory.

It's also important to note that each player is allowed to bring in one special guest to vouch for them and their skillset. So, it's safe to say that a lot of sports commentators, fans, and fellow athletes may be making appearances on the Verzuz battles.

And one major rule remains the same: Verzuz will not the declare the winner. The decision is left up to the fans. In past Verzuz battles, some decisions were turned out to be draws while others were left with a clear winner. Since football debates can get pretty heated, there's no guarantee that every match-up will have a winner.

With that in mind, it's important to know that this is all in fun. It's a great way to further align sports and music. "I'm looking forward to seeing the players go head to head with their highlights!" says Swizz Beatz in a statement. "These guys are icons just like the artists, let's give them their flowers." Timbaland adds, "Verzuz partnering with the NFL made sense for us with culture, sports and music being so aligned."