Disney+ Finally Added Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ — So Where Is the Cast Now?

In 1997, Disney shook things up when they cast R&B singer Brandy in the role of Cinderella in the Rodgers and Hammerstein remake of the classic fairytale. According to announcements made by Disney, the movie finally arrived "at the stroke of midnight" on Feb. 12, 2021 to the Disney+ streaming platform .

Brandy, who was one of the major catalysts for the film’s addition to Disney+, announced the news on The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg who had starred in the movie as well in the role of Queen Constantina.

Whoopi teased, "It’s pretty remarkable that people have been begging for Cinderella to be re-released for almost 24 years. I mean, what do you think, is it possible?”

Turns out it is! So, after two decades, it’s fair to say things have changed and that includes the cast of the film. So, where are they now? We have all the details below!