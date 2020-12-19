Some of the Biggest TikTok Stars Are Giving Rival App Triller a Spin

Thanks in part to these high-profile users, Triller certainly seems to be a major player in the social media industry. But is it as successful as its leadership claims?

In October 2020, Business Insider cited former Triller employees who said that the app had 1 million to 2.5 million monthly active users in October 2019, when Triller publicly announced it had reached 13 active users. A screenshot shared with Business Insider showed a Triller analytics dashboard revealing that the app had 2 million active iOS users and 484,000 monthly active Android users a few weeks after the announcement, the site reported.

Triller CEO Mike Lu — who called the app’s growth “exponential” and compared its success to a “rocket ship” at a recent conference — told Business Insider that the former employees were “disseminating inaccurate information” and that “relying upon probably false information is concerning.”

He went on: “As for our users, we can validate each and every one of our 239M plus of them and have two separate third-party analytics companies preparing independent analyses based on transparent data access.”