Jealous of All the Cool Reversed Videos on TikTok? Here's How to Do It Yourself

Jealous of All the Cool Reversed Videos on TikTok? Here's How to Do It YourselfBy Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 24 2021, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
There's no shortage to the different types of social media trends that blow up on the internet — so much so that it's difficult to keep up with them or really understand how they ever got so popular in the first place. At times, they start off as an inside joke that blew up to proportions that no one could've ever really predicted. Other times, they're deeply intertwined with current events. And sometimes they emerge from a new feature added to said platform, like "reverse" videos on TikTok.
Want to know how to "reverse" a video on TikTok? Here are some cool examples.
If you want whatever shorthand clip that you recorded and subsequently uploaded to the internet to look like something out of the film Tenet, then the Chinese-based video sharing app has got you covered.
People are using the "reverse" function in a variety of entertaining and mind-bending ways.
Some people are performing feats of acrobatic excellence that are even more impressive when you flip them around.
Others are speaking backwards and then playing the clip in reverse to reveal that they've created their own language. It's pretty impressive.
And then there are other little "skits" that aren't really that interesting when played in real time, but again, when you reverse it, it all of a sudden seems much, much, much cooler.
But this fellow who walked up the steps backwards just to mess up all of these stacks of cups that he probably painstakingly assembled is the real G.O.A.T. of the reverse function. Seriously, this is dope.
Some people are uploading videos of them saying "Burgundy Sauce" backwards with the reverse function.
Just to let you know, you shouldn't upload that clip because if you do, well, you're going to say a racial slur, so don't fall for that trick, or ever record yourself saying "vinegar" for that matter either.
If you want to reverse videos on TikTok, there are some simple ways to do it.
- Tap the "+" sign to record a new video on TikTok or upload from your camera roll.
- Hit the red checkmark, then "next" to check out the following screen.
- Hit the "effects" option on the bottom and then "time."
- Select "reverse."
How do I reverse audio and video for TikTok?
If you're trying to make a video like those two dudes up earlier in this article, and the reversed sound is integral for the clip's "point" to get across, then there are a couple of ways you can do this. If you've already got Snapchat installed on your phone, then you can record the clip using the reverse video function on Snapchat. Just record your clip and swipe through the filters until you see the three backwards arrows icon, i.e. rewind.
This is what the "Burgundy Sauce" guy did above. You could also use applications like Kapwing to help you record the video and then download the clip to fit TikTok's dimensions. Then all you need to do is upload the video from your camera roll or phone's file browser and you're good to go! Happy reversing!