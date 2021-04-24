Jealous of All the Cool Reversed Videos on TikTok? Here's How to Do It Yourself

There's no shortage to the different types of social media trends that blow up on the internet — so much so that it's difficult to keep up with them or really understand how they ever got so popular in the first place. At times, they start off as an inside joke that blew up to proportions that no one could've ever really predicted. Other times, they're deeply intertwined with current events. And sometimes they emerge from a new feature added to said platform, like "reverse" videos on TikTok .

Want to know how to "reverse" a video on TikTok? Here are some cool examples.

If you want whatever shorthand clip that you recorded and subsequently uploaded to the internet to look like something out of the film Tenet, then the Chinese-based video sharing app has got you covered. People are using the "reverse" function in a variety of entertaining and mind-bending ways.

Source: TikTok

Some people are performing feats of acrobatic excellence that are even more impressive when you flip them around. Others are speaking backwards and then playing the clip in reverse to reveal that they've created their own language. It's pretty impressive.

And then there are other little "skits" that aren't really that interesting when played in real time, but again, when you reverse it, it all of a sudden seems much, much, much cooler.

But this fellow who walked up the steps backwards just to mess up all of these stacks of cups that he probably painstakingly assembled is the real G.O.A.T. of the reverse function. Seriously, this is dope.