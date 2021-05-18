NBA Player Zion Williamson Inspired the Latest Viral TikTok Trend

NBA Player Zion Williamson Inspired the Latest Viral TikTok TrendBy Shannon Raphael
May. 18 2021, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
TikTok users love to get behind a fun and engaging trend on the app, especially if it was originally started by an influencer or a celebrity. As the app has grown in popularity, there have been countless viral challenges and videos to imitate, which have kept creators entertained.
Though Zion Williamson's most impressive accolade to date is that he was the first overall NBA draft pick in 2019, the power forward can now add creating a TikTok trend to his resume.
The Pelicans player is behind the "Ponder with Zion" trend on TikTok, which has already inspired thousands of videos. The first post promoted the athlete's collection with the Jordan brand, and it's since provided viral advertising to the public.
Keep reading to find out what exactly the videos entail, and to see the inventive ways in which TikTok users managed to get in on the fun.
What is the "Ponder with Zion" trend on TikTok?
The original Ponder with Zion video was posted on the @Jumpman23 account (which is for Jordan shoes) to commemorate the NBA player's collaboration with the brand.
It utilized a sound from @FamousLos32, which featured lyrics like, "You are my everything / You are my rock," "It's me and you all the way to the top / My partner in dimes," and "My ride or die / Let's dance."
In Zion's video, he can be seen staring at a basketball while wearing a Jordan robe and a pair of black sneakers. The caption read, "Inside the mind of Zion."
The post promoted the Zion 1 line for the Jordan brand, and it's since been viewed more than 485,000 times.
In addition to getting fans excited about Zion's new collection, many users created their own version of the video — and the results were hilarious.
People are showing off the things that they love with their own "Ponder with Zion" videos.
The initial "Ponder with Zion" TikTok video featured a high profile figure, a catchy background sound, and it promoted a popular line of merchandise, so it's no surprise that fans began posting their own take on the app.
The "Ponder with Zion" hashtag has been viewed more than 4.4 billion times, and users got very creative with their posts.
Some poked fun at the video by staring at random objects that bring them joy, like snacks, pets, drinks, video game consoles, or rocks (which is a very literal interpretation of the lyrics).
Most actually featured the products that they actually bought from the Zion 1 collection, or they showed off their favorite sneakers from other Jordan collaborations. Those who did feature their prized shoes tended to joke about how well they take care of them.
Several users copied Zion more directly, and they also gazed at basketballs.
Unlike most other TikTok viral trends, there are no rules, requirements, or props needed to create a "Ponder with Zion" video — which might explain how it became so popular so quickly.