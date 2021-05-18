NBA Player Zion Williamson Inspired the Latest Viral TikTok Trend

TikTok users love to get behind a fun and engaging trend on the app, especially if it was originally started by an influencer or a celebrity. As the app has grown in popularity, there have been countless viral challenges and videos to imitate, which have kept creators entertained.

Though Zion Williamson's most impressive accolade to date is that he was the first overall NBA draft pick in 2019, the power forward can now add creating a TikTok trend to his resume.