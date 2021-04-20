NBA YoungBoy Sends a Message to Wendy Williams From Jail: "Let Me Suffer in Peace"

On March 22, NBA YoungBoy (born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop, and this isn’t the first time he’s had trouble with the law. Over the last few years, the 21-year-old rapper, who had outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, has been arrested several times.

With rumors that he will be welcoming his eighth child with his on-and-off girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, NBA YoungBoy’s reckless lifestyle has been a topic of discussion, but not everyone is empathetic to his situation. On a previous episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams offered her take NBA YoungBoy’s situation, and she didn’t hold back.

What did Wendy Williams say about NBA YoungBoy on 'The Wendy Williams Show'?

Kodak Black, Pooh Shiesty, and now Wendy Williams are all on a long list of celebrities that rapper NBA YoungBoy seems to have beef with, and it all started when she mentioned the rapper on her show. After his arrest, Wendy told viewers, “He’s got to go to jail. How do you do a hot pursuit?”

Wendy continued, “There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that — bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?”

Shortly after the show aired, NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, took to social media to address Wendy’s comments. She said, “F--k Wendy Williams around here letting a half-dead 90-year-old white man suck her d--k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls--t.”

She added, “And FYI ya'll laughing at Wendy Williams say my child bring property value down she's not just talking about my child, she's talking about blacks in general because no matter, rapper, doctor, lawyer, if you're colored that's the term they use."

While NBA YoungBoy’s mom seemed less than pleased with the comments that Wendy made about her son, in a statement posted by the rapper’s company, NBA YoungBoy seemed more forgiving. In a screenshotted email written from a St. Martin Parish jail, NBA YoungBoy asked Wendy Williams to allow him to “suffer in peace."

He wrote, “I can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but can’t give them the time they truly deserve. Nobody understand me they never did s--t some times I don’t understand myself but that’s fine because I’m okay I ain’t looking for you to feel sorry I just ask for one thing — for you to let me suffer in peace."