Rapper NBA Youngboy Has Kids — but No One Really Knows How Many

If you want to know how many kids NBA Youngboy has, your answer may differ depending on who you ask. While the rapper is only rounding his 20th year around the sun, there is much speculation over how many children he actually has.

According to The Netline , YoungBoy and Nisha had their first child, Kayden Gaulden, in 2016. In late 2019, Nisha announced via her Instagram Live that she was pregnant again with YoungBoy’s child. She also stated that YoungBoy had an additional child on the way with another ex-girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie.

Both Kaylyn and Nisha's children were born in June 2020. The rapper also had another daughter on the way at the time. Drea Symone gave birth to her second daughter with YoungBoy in November.