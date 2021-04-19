Rapper NBA Youngboy Has Kids — but No One Really Knows How Many

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has Kids — but No One Really Knows How ManyBy Katie Garrity
Apr. 19 2021, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
According to Baton Rouge police, a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Sept. 28, 2020. Among them was allegedly underground rapper NBA YoungBoy aka Kentrell Gaulden.
NBA YoungBoy faces a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges, and this is not his first run-in with the law. In November 2016, U.S. Marshals arrested NBA YoungBoy before a concert in Austin, Tex., under suspicion that he had jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people on a South Baton Rouge street. He was later charged with two counts of attempted murder.
With all this talk of NBA YoungBoy being behind bars, many have wondered if he has a family on the outside waiting on his return. Turns out, NBA YoungBoy does have a family, including a number of children. So, how many kids does he actually have?
NBA Youngboy allegedly has eight children.
If you want to know how many kids NBA Youngboy has, your answer may differ depending on who you ask. While the rapper is only rounding his 20th year around the sun, there is much speculation over how many children he actually has.
According to The Netline, YoungBoy and Nisha had their first child, Kayden Gaulden, in 2016. In late 2019, Nisha announced via her Instagram Live that she was pregnant again with YoungBoy’s child. She also stated that YoungBoy had an additional child on the way with another ex-girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie.
Both Kaylyn and Nisha's children were born in June 2020. The rapper also had another daughter on the way at the time. Drea Symone gave birth to her second daughter with YoungBoy in November.
YoungBoy's seventh child, whom he had with Yaya Mayweather, was born in January 2021. The two briefly fueled engagement rumors, though they were later dismissed. Yaya gave birth to a boy, though she kept many of the details of her son's birth private.
Not long after, YoungBoy's on-again, off-again girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle posted photos of her baby bump at a baby shower, and many speculate that the rapper is the father.
NBA Youngboy also raises one son who is not biologically his.
NBA YoungBoy also raises a young boy named Kamron Gaulden. Kamron is said to be one of YoungBoy’s sons, but they aren’t biologically related. YoungBoy explained in a now-deleted Facebook post that he found out Kamron wasn't his son but that he was going to keep raising him like he was his own. "I can't lie. It hurt to find out the truth, but life goes on," the rapper wrote.
YoungBoy’s second child with Kamron’s mom is Kamiri Gaulden, who is his biological child. In 2017, YoungBoy also welcomed Tay Gaulden into the world with Tay’s mother, Nia.
Many fans are confused about the number of children NBA Youngboy has.
In a previous Instagram live session, NBA Youngboy listed his children, clarifying confusion for his fans. “I got four little boys, right,” he explained, “and I got one daughter. Her name is Armani. Dude, I ain’t got no other daughter. I got another daughter on the way though.”
But in just a short amount of time, his troupe of offspring has grown to eight.
There are many rumors of other women coming forward claiming that NBA Youngboy is the father of their children, but he denies many of these claims.
What is NBA Youngboy’s net worth?
For someone with such a large family to support, one would hope that NBA Youngboy had the cash to keep them all afloat. So far, it doesn’t seem to be a problem for him. While there are no exact figures on the rapper’s net worth, estimates have placed his fortune around $1-3 million.
The rapper gained a huge underground following through his work after releasing eight independent mixtapes between 2015 and 2017. After his mixtapes blew up, he was signed to Atlantic Records in 2017. In 2018, he debuted his first studio album “Until Death Call My Name,” which peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard 200.