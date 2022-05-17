What Is NBA YoungBoy's Net Worth? Rapper Reportedly Declined $25 Million Re-Signing Deal With Atlantic

What Is NBA YoungBoy's Net Worth? Rapper Reportedly Declined $25 Million Re-Signing Deal With AtlanticBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 17 2022
No one would ever believe that releasing six independent mixtapes can grant you stardom, but rapper NBA YoungBoy — born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — is a clear exception. The MC has been sprinkling his magic in the music industry since 2015. The “I Hate YoungbBoy” rapper now has a whopping five RIAA-certified platinum albums and a slew of platinum and gold certified singles. In other words, the rapper has cemented his place in the hip-hop world.
Aside from NBA YoungBoy’s amazing track record on the charts, the rapper has made headlines for a number of reasons — from legal troubles to drama with his baby mamas. However, the rapper has been able to stay true to the music while building his empire, which has sparked interest into his finances.
Not to mention, reports are saying the rapper turned down a $25 million deal with Atlantic Records.
So, what is NBA YoungBoy’s net worth? And what happened with the deal? Here’s what we know.
NBA YoungBoy has accumulated a sizable net worth over the years.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that NBA YoungBoy has earned a net worth of $6 million so far. This figure is a combination of the artist's work as a rapper and songwriter. Over the years, YoungBoy has collaborated with Boosie Badazz, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, and many more notable names in hip-hop. So, we fully expect his net worth to grow over time.
NBA YoungBoy
Rapper and Songwriter
Net worth: 6,000,000
Hailing from Baton Rouge, La., rapper and songwriter NBA YoungBoy has built a loyal fanbase over the years that has helped him break numerous records and counting.
Birth name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden
Birthplace: Batin Rouge, Louisiana
Birthdate: Oct. 22, 1999
Children: Five sons (one born in 2016, two born in 2017, one born in 2019, and one born in 2021; two daughters (one born in 2020, the other's birthdate unknown)
Why did NBA YoungBoy turn down Atlantic Records? Reports say he declined a $25 million deal to re-sign.
As the saying goes, not all money is good money. According to HipHopDx, the MC has no plans of continuing his relationship with his current record label, Atlantic Records.
Per the outlet, DJ Akademiks recently shared on Twitch that YoungBoy turned down a whopping $25 million renewal contract with the label, which means the end of their business relationship.
“NBA YoungBoy is leaving,” DJ Akademiks reportedly said. “He will not be re-signing. He didn’t like their offers. I can tell you they offered him like $25 million, and he turned it down.”
DJ Akademiks continued, “He doesn't want it. He’s good. He doesn't want the money. He doesn’t want to be in a record deal anymore with Atlantic. He wants to be completely free. He wants to be independent. He wants to do his thing.”
Even though YoungBoy has yet to confirm the rumors, the news is not that far-fetched. Fans who have been keeping up with the star likely know that YoungBoy has not been happy with Atlantic Records for quite some time.
In fact, YoungBoy reportedly put out a message in February 2022 to air out his grievances with the label.
“Don’t sign to Atlantic unless you want to be a slave," NBA YoungBoy reportedly wrote on social media, per a Twitter fan account. “I repeat don’t."
The Source also shares that NBA YoungBoy accused the label of “blackballing him” in the past.
So, while it’s likely going to hurt Atlantic Records to lose NBA Youngboy, it appears that the rapper’s mind is made up.