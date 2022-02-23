NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Goes After Lil Durk and Others With His New Track, "I Hate YoungBoy"

In "I Hate YoungBoy," NBA YoungBoy seemingly takes a stance against the industry. "YoungBoy, they gon' kill you, you better stop dissin' 'em / Tell them [n-words] f--k 'em / Man, they know that I ain’t scared of 'em," he raps, according to the lyrics by Offical Music Leak Geek.

He then goes on to drop a few mentions to Lil Durk and his fiancé, India: "How you talkin' s--t ... / He called me a b---h, that's India, that be your h-- [sic]."