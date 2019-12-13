NBA YoungBoy Claims Ex Iyanna Mayweather Slashed His Tires in New Song

Rapper NBA YoungBoy has released a new single, and it's clearly meant to be a diss track to his most recent ex. The rapper, who was recently placed under house arrest for violating his parole, has been churning out new tracks frequently. His most recent he titled "Dirty Iyanna," in an attempt to shade his now-ex-girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather.

NBA YoungBoy released a diss track about Iyanna Mayweather. Iyanna is the daughter of famous fighter Floyd Mayweather and was briefly linked to the rapper. Since YoungBoy isn't known to stay with any girl for long, it's no surprise that they broke up.

Source: Instagram

"Dirty Iyanna" is a play on Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana." YoungBoy's new song is a remixed cover of Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana," but renamed for his ex-girlfriend Iyanna. In the song, the rapper alludes to when he accused Iyanna of slashing the tires on his car. "Might have to gas all my cars / Don’t come out after dark / I see she won’t leave me alone / She sliced the tires on my car,” he raps.

At the time of the incident, YoungBoy shared a video on his Instagram stories of his slashed tires, where Revolt reports he said some "old inherited ass b---h" did it to his car. Fans took this to be Iyanna, but she immediately denied the claims. According to Revolt, Iyanna told people “STOP DMING ME. HE’S NOT TALKING ABOUT ME," as soon as YoungBoy made the Instagram story. But clearly, he still has a bone to pick with her, and after YoungBoy's new track was released, Iyanna took to Twitter.

"Leave me alone," she tweeted. "Now I see why people commit suicide because of the internet." Clearly, she doesn't feel like she needs to set the record straight — because she knows she didn't do it. YoungBoy has yet to respond to her comments. But even though he's clearly still mad about the incident, YoungBoy also admits in the chorus that he misses her, rapping "After heartbreak I cut off relations / But I be thinking ‘bout you on the daily.”

Source: Instagram

This isn't the only track he's made about an ex-girlfriend. YoungBoy is notorious for released diss tracks for women he's previously dated. Just a few days before this track, YoungBoy released another track titled "Truth About Herpes," talking about — you guessed it — who he contracted herpes from. In the song, he alleges that his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Jania Jackson, gave him the STD.